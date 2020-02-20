Maruti Suzuki to launch Mk4 Jimny/next-gen Gypsy in November this year - Report

Maruti Suzuki displayed the Suzuki Jimny Sierra at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month. Now a new report claims that the company is planning to launch it in the Indian market in November 2020 and sell it via the regular, Arena dealerships.

The Suzuki Jimny is rumoured to be introduced in India as a 5-door Suzuki Jimny/Maruti Gypsy. For the uninitiated, the second-gen Suzuki Jimny was introduced in India as the Maruti Gypsy. While the third-gen model was skipped, the fourth-gen Jimny which was introduced back in 2018 will set-foot in India, albeit as a 5-door vehicle. In its 5-door avatar, it will be longer than the globally sold Suzuki Jimny (Suzuki Jimny Sierra in some markets). For the record, the latter is 3,480 mm long (front to rear bumper), 1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall. Its wheelbase spans 2,250 mm and ground clearance measures up to 210 mm. Its approach angle, ramp breakover angle and departure angle measure 37 degrees, 28 degrees and 49 degrees, respectively.



The 5-door Suzuki Jimny will have more seating space and more luggage capacity which would fit the needs of the average Indian customers. For reference, the Suzuki Jimny Mk4 comes with a boot space of 85 litres, which can be extended up to 377 litres with the rear seats folded down.

In terms of mechanicals, the internationally offered Suzuki Jimny features a detuned K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which delivers 75 kW (101.97 PS) of maximum power and 130 Nm of torque. The transmission options available include a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic unit. The ALL GRIP PRO part-time 4WD system is standard. The Indian-spec model will likely be offered in 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain configurations.

[News Source: RushLane]