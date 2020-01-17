MG ZS EV launch to take place on 27 January

MG Motor India will officially launch the ZS EV on 27 January 2020. Its pre-bookings are already on since 21 December 2019, at a token amount of INR 50,000.

The ZS EV will be MG's second offering for India after the mighty Hector which will even spawn out a 6-seat version of its self in the future. If you recall, the ZS EV has already been previewed in Delhi last month. It will be featured in two trims - Exclusive and Excite.

When launched, the ZS EV will made available in select Indian cities only, and more locations will be added in the later stage. The following are the cities and retail points for the MG ZS EV in India:

Delhi - MG Lajpat Nagar, MG Delhi West Rohini, MG Patparganj and MG Delhi South Safdurjung

Ahmedabad - MG Ahmedabad Naroda and MG Ahmedabad SG Highway

Faridabad - MG Faridabad

Gurugram (Gurgaon) - MG Gurgaon Metropolis and MG Gurgaon Flagship Showroom

Bangalore - MG Bangalore Chord Road, MG Bangalore ORR, MG Bangalore JP Nagar and MG Bangalore Kalyan Nagar

Mumbai - MG Mumbai West, MG Navi Mumbai, MG Mumbai Malad and MG Thane

Hyderabad - MG Hyderabad Gachibowli and MG Hyderabad Banjara Hills

MG's second offering for India comes kitted with an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack that is manufactured by SAIC-CATL. It has been rated to deliver a full charge range of 340 km as standard. It is mechanically equipped with a single motor mounted at the front. This motor is capable of churning out 142.7 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The MG ZS EV is capable of sprinting across the 0-100 km/h mark in just 8.5 seconds. For the record, the Tata's pure electric offering, the Nexon EV, takes 9.9 seconds to sprint across the same mark. The ZS EV's electric drive train has been developed by the JV of Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics which is known by the name United Automotive Electronic Systems.

The MG ZS EV will be a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV. Expected price will range from INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).