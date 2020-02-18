MG Hector Plus spied up close, to be launched after June

The MG Hector Plus which was revealed at Auto Expo 2020 has been spied up close ahead of its June 2020 launch. Along with the suffix in its name, the Hector Plus will offer new seating options, tweaked design and some additional features.

For the starters, the Hector Plus will be a three-row version available in 6- and 7-seat options. With the Hector Plus, customers will have an option of choosing between two seating layouts for the second-row: captain seats (2+2+2 configuration) or a split-bench seat (2+3+2 configuration). Since the regular Hector is already big enough, fitting the additional row of seats did not require altering the body.

Other than this, the Hector Plus will have a more captivating exterior design against the regular Hector. It will feature a more elegantly designed chrome-studded front main grille, different split headlamps, tweaked rear combination lamps and revised skid plates. The profile will be the same. The exterior dimensions are expected to be close to those of the 5-seat model.

As far as features are concerned, expect the Hector Plus to gain an updated infotainment software, auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and drive modes.

The MG Hector Plus will likely be available with the below engine-transmission combinations:

BS-VI 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

BS-VI 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

BS-VI 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

In terms of pricing, expect the MG Hector Plus to likely be priced from somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh*. For the record, the MG Hector’s current prices start at INR 12.74 lakh (BS-VI petrol)*/INR 13.48 lakh (BS-IV diesel)*.

*Ex-showroom

[Image Source: Team-BHP]