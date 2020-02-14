Following the highly successful rollout of the Hector last year, MG was on a roll at the recently-concluded Auto Expo 2020, with a huge line-up of production and concept models on display to garner public attention. However, what caught the attention of public the most was the MG Gloster, a full-size SUV which has been confirmed for launch in India. Here are 5 things you need to know about the MG Gloster.

1. Design

The MG Gloster is simply a rebadged Maxus D90 and there's no denying that this model is as Chinese as it gets. At the front, it features a large grille finished in silver and chrome with multiple slats and the upper edges extending till the full LED headlamps. C-shaped silver trim has been used for the vertical fog lamps.

With a length of 5,005 mm, a height of 1,875 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm, the MG Gloster has a solid stance. On the sides, the Gloster has been adorned with machined alloy wheels, chrome finish on the window line and slim roof rails.

At the rear, MG has kept it simple and sober with a windshield curved from the bottom and bulging tail lamps with LED inserts. The thick body cladding below with dual exhaust ports accentuate its huge size even more. The block lettering on the tailgate looks a bit too much because of the long name and the unusually higher space between the letters.

On the inside, the MG Gloster gets a high-quality plush leather upholstery with dual-tone black and walnut brown finish, with fine piano black inserts and aluminium bits on dashboard and centre console.

2. Features

With the Hector and ZS EV, MG has shown that it will leave no stone unturned when it comes to equipping its vehicles to the brim. The Gloster comes with features like adaptive LED projector headlamps and fog lamps as well as LED tail lamps on the outside.

On the inside, MG has equipped the Gloster with ambient lighting with 64 configurable colours, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory and massage functions, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and ‘Internet Inside’, 8-inch full TFT instrument console, 12-speaker audio system, three-zone automatic climate control, full leather upholstery, keyless entry with push-button start and more.

3. Engine and transmission

With the Gloster, MG will likely make the debut of SAIC's 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel engine. Paired with an 8-speed conventional torque converter, this engine has the capacity to belt out a maximum power output of 218 PS and a peak torque output of 480 Nm. Considering the segment, MG will likely bless the Gloster with a four-wheel drive system as standard.

4. Launch timeline

The MG Gloster will follow the MG Hector Plus in this calendar year. It is planned to be launched in Diwali.

5. Price

MG says that the Gloster has the potential to rival the SUVs in the range of INR 80-90 lakh but it is trying to price it at around INR 50 lakh. We expect the actual price to be even lower, although it seems highly unlikely that this model will in any way be a Toyota Fortuner rival as earlier predicted. The company expects to sell 5,000-6,000 units annually, which seems quite ambitious.