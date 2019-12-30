MG Hector Plus spied again, captain seats revealed

The MG Hector Plus, the alleged three-row version of the MG Hector, has been spied again, courtesy Instagram user Gagan Choudhary. The latest sighting has revealed the captain seats of the upcoming model.

The centre of the talk is the new three-row seating of the MG Hector Plus. The spy shot below clearly shows that there are two individual seats in the middle row unlike the bench seat found in the regular Hector. Though the third row of seats is visibly missing in the pictures, the seatbelts clamped on to the sidewalls behind the second-row seats clearly indicate that the third-row row seats have been displaced for testing purposes.

The exterior will be more upmarket and distinctive, which will help the Hector Plus to stand as a more premium product against the five-seat Hector. New split headlamps, radiator grille, bumper, lower grille and fog lamps will be among the changes at the front. While the rear fascia may also feature tail lamps with tweaked graphics and a remastered bumper. Furthermore, the six-seat Hector will certainly be more chrome-rich, featuring plenty of chrome and silver trims at the front.

On the inside, expect the differences to be restricted to upholstery and colour scheme. However, features such as auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and drive modes, have been given a miss in the five-seater may be included in the six-seat version. The rest of the features may be exactly the same.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the six-seat Hector to carry over the same engine and transmission combinations as the Hector. But on the other hand, the entire line-up will be BS-VI compliant right from launch.

MG Hector - Mechanical Configurations

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

As far as the pricing goes, expect the MG Hector Plus range to begin somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source: instagram.com]