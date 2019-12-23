SAIC-developed 2.0L diesel engine to be offered in MG Hector as well - Report

SAIC, MG's parent company, has developed a new 2.0L diesel engine. Introduced in the Maxus D90 Pro last month, this engine will be offered in India in not only the rebadged MG-badged Maxus D90 but also the MG Hector.

The MG Hector is currently available with a SAIC-developed 1.5L petrol engine and an FCA-sourced 2.0L diesel engine, both featuring a single turbocharger. In the mid-term future, it seems like the latter will be replaced with the new in-house developed unit. The new diesel engine in question is a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged unit is based on FCA's 2.0L single-turbo diesel engine. It delivers 160 kW (217.54 PS) and 480 Nm of torque. It's teamed with 8-speed automatic transmission in the Maxus D90 Pro.

SAIC is looking at debuting its new diesel engine in India in the MG-badged Maxus D90 by 2021 and then introducing the same in the MG Hector in 2022, presumably in the facelifted version. The new diesel engine will help SAIC make the MG Hector compliant with the RDE emission norms that will become effective in April 2023.

The MG-badged Maxus D90 will reportedly be launched in India by 2021. Expect it to cost in the range of INR 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct threat to the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X. It has already landed in India for evaluation.

[Source: Autocar India]