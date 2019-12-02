6-seat MG Hector's unique front & rear fascias leaked

The 6-seat MG Hector has been spied yet again, and this time it's without any camouflage whatsoever, right inside the manufacturing facility. The latest spy shots confirm that it will indeed sport minor exterior changes which will differentiate it from the 5-seat MG Hector.

The 6-seat MG Hector will feature a slightly different front and rear fascias. At the front, it apparently sports a distinctive radiator grille which is larger and fully blacked-out with a lighter use of chrome. The headlamp and LED DRLs also are new. On the lower side, the front bumper gets a new shape which features fresh fog lamp housing. Over the back, it uses slightly tweaked combination lamps with clear-lens inserts. Also, the rear bumper will be new, sporting faux dual-exhaust tips.

Inside, the 6-seat MG Hector will feature captain seats in the second row as opposed to the bench seat setup seen on the 5-seat MG Hector. Also, it could very well use a different interior colour scheme to further highlight distinctions. But features such as 10.4-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, 7-inch coloured MID, 8-colour ambient lighting, Infinity sound system with 4 speakers, 4 tweeters, subwoofer and amplifier, power-adjustable driver (6-way) and front passenger (4-way) seats, in-car connectivity functions are expected to be carried over from the current Hector.

The use of remastered bumpers is likely to lead to a different length. For the record, the 5-seat MG Hector measures 4,655 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and 1,760 mm in height and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase.

As for the mechanicals, the 6-seat MG Hector will likely be offered with the same 1.5L petrol (143 PS/250 Nm) and 2.0-litre diesel (170 PS/350 Nm) turbocharged engines as the 5-seat version, along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system option for the petrol mill.

Expect the 6-seat MG Hector to be launched in early 2020.

[Image Source - Rajath Prabhu/RushLane]