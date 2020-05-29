MG Gloster local assembly in India confirmed - Report

The MG Gloster in India needs to be localised in order to be priced competitively. According to a new report, there is indeed a plan to localise this upcoming SUV.

Manufacturing the MG Gloster in India is not possible because of really low demand among other possible reasons. Importing it as a CBU will make it way too costly. So, a middle route is being taken of importing it in knocked-down kits, the assembling of which will take place at the Halol plant in the State of Gujarat, India.

“Though our alpha-build has been delayed, I’m still willing to stick my head out and say that we’ll be able to launch the Gloster sometime around Diwali this year,” Rajeev Chaba, President, MG (India), told autoX recently. Apparently, the company is yet to assemble the first prototypes at the Indian plant. “If we’re up and running in the next few weeks, the validation process can begin immediately,” he added.

The MG Gloster is nothing but a rebadged Maxus D90. The same SUV is marketed as the LDV D90 also. Maxus and LDV, like MG, are brands of SAIC. Introduced in 2017, the D90, or the Gloster as we know it in India, it is a ladder-frame large SUV. At 5,005 mm long, 1,932 mm wide and 1,875 mm tall, it’s bigger than even the Toyota Land Cruiser. It’s not Cadillac Escalade-big, though. It has a 2,950 mm wheelbase.

In China, the Maxus D90 is offered with a 2.0-litre single-turbo petrol engine in 165 kW (224 PS)/360 Nm and 160 kW (218 PS)/350 Nm versions, a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. The single-turbo diesel engine produces 120 kW (163 PS) of maximum power and 375 Nm of maximum torque. The twin-turbo diesel engine develops 160 kW (218 PS) of maximum power and 480 Nm of maximum torque.

The MG Gloster in India will come with the aforementioned 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a part-time 4WD system. The Chinese version is offered in in 2+3 (5-seat), 2+3+2 (7-seat), 2+2+2 (6-seat) and 2+2+3 (7-seat) seating layouts. The Indian version could be offered in 2+3+2 (7-seat) and 2+2+2 (6-seat) seating layouts.

On the outside, the Maxus D90 features Adaptive LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels and power-folding ORVMs with heating & memory functions. Alcantara upholstery, driver seat with 8-way electric adjustment, 4-way electric lumbar support, and ventilation, massage and memory functions, co-driver seat with 4-way electric adjustment, 4-way lumbar support, and heating and massage functions, second-row seats with heating & massage functions, 8.0-inch HD driver information display, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting and 12-speaker JBL sound system are some of the main interior features of the Maxus D90.

The MG Gloster won’t come with all of the Maxus D90’s features. For instance, it settles for 19-inch alloy wheels instead of 21-inch alloy wheels and leather upholstery instead of Alcantara upholstery.

As for the price of the MG Gloster in India, Chaba had said in February that the company is trying to price it around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, MG loves surprising customers. Chaba had announced at Auto Expo 2020 that the Hector Plus will go on sale in “early second half of this year”, whereas the secret plan was to surprise customers by launching it in April. The same way, the MG Gloster may actually cost much lower, in the INR 35-40 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.