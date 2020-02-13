Rajeev Chaba: Trying to price the MG Gloster “at around INR 50 lakh”, planning Diwali launch

The MG Gloster, which debuted at Auto Expo 2020, will be no Toyota Fortuner rival. Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG (India), has revealed that the company is trying to price the upcoming flagship SUV somewhere INR 50 lakh.

In an interview recently, Chaba revealed that MG plans to launch the Gloster in India this Diwali. He revealed a lot more than just the launch timeline. Below is what he said:

“With Gloster, we are trying to bring a INR 80-90 lakh product to the market at around Rs 50 lakh and plan to launch it during Diwali this year. Gloster will be a low-volume game. To keep reinforcing the brand and show technological prowess we will drive in new products here. The volume should be around 5,000-6,000 annually.”

Let us remind you that the MG Gloster is basically a rebadged Maxus D90. In China, the original model is priced in the range of CNY 1,56,700-2,66,900 (INR 16,00,238.02-27,25,612.81). Taking into account the facts that those are retail prices (the cost before the markups would be much lower) and that the company will assemble it from knocked-down kits, a circa-INR 50 lakh price tag seems much higher than expected.

At 5,005 mm long, 1,932 mm wide and 1,875 mm tall, the MG Gloster is noticeably bigger compared to its rivals. Its wheelbase spans a length of 2,950 mm, while its ground clearance measures 210 mm. It is based on the ladder-frame chassis of the Maxus T60 (LDV D90) pickup truck. The Chinese-spec model draws power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which delivers 165 kW (224.34 PS) of maximum power and 360 Nm of torque. It is available with a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

The MG Gloster is likely to get the Maxus D90 Pro’s 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine that develops 160 kW (217.54 PS) and 480 Nm of torque. Expect an 8-speed automatic transmission a 4WD system to be standard.

Adaptive LED headlights, LED tail lights, dual tailpipes and a panoramic sunroof are some of the main exterior features of the Maxus D90. Ambient lighting with 64 colour options, 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control system, 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with 4 way electrically adjustable lumbar support and massage function and 8-inch driver information display are some the interior highlights.

[News Source: Times Of India]