Six-seat MG Hector (Hector Plus) to be displayed at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

The six-seat MG Hector or the Hector Plus, which has been caught under the spy lenses a number of times in the recent past, will debut at the Auto Expo 2020, suggests a report on Autocar India.

The MG Hector Plus is a six-seat version of the Hector present in the market today. It is going to feature captain seats and armrests in the second-row, as revealed in the previous spy pictures. Apart from its different seating configuration, the Plus version will also be more distinctive and stylish in terms of its exterior design and appeal. Speaking of which, it is going to boast a more sophisticated version of the split headlamps and a tweaked radiator grille at the front, which will be its key styling differentiators. Moreover, it will also receive newly designed tail lamps and rear bumper with faux dual-exhaust tips. In addition to different alloys, there will be a bombardment of chrome highlights which will certainly be appealing for the average Indian customers.

Apart from the captain seats set-up in the middle-row, the Hector Plus will most likely receive additional features such as an updated infotainment software, auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and drive modes.

In terms of mechanical tech-specs, expect the MG Hector Plus to host the same engine and transmission options as its five-seat cousin. The only difference will be that all the options will be BS-VI compliant from the start. For reference, below are the options offered in the current five-seat Hector.

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

As far as the pricing is concerned, expect the MG Hector Plus to be priced starting from INR 13-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

