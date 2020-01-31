Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 - New spy pics leave nothing to imagination

It's not news that a Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 is on the way and will be launched in Indonesia next month. Now, new spy pictures of the upcoming MPV have surfaced online which show its exterior and interior details in the clearest form yet.

As known already, the Suzuki XL7 will be mostly identical to the Maruti XL6 in terms of exterior design. The minor differences which can be pointed out are the distinctive double-spoke alloy wheels, door visors and the prominent rear upper spoiler. Also, its signature colour (shade of orange) isn't available in the Indian-spec XL6 as of yet. Moreover, the Suzuki XL7 will be available with a two-tone colour scheme with a contrasting black roof.

The Suzuki XL7's interior with an all-black colour scheme is almost indistinguishable to that of the Maruti XL6. The only major difference on the inside is that the Indonesia-made MPV has a bench seat for three passengers in the second row, while the India-made MPV features two captain seats in the same place.

As revealed in the previous story, the Suzuki XL7 will be sold in three trims/grades namely Zeta, Beta and Alpha. Some of its standard features will include LED headlamps with DRL, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED rear combination lamps, roof rails, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, first and second-row power outlets and a centre armrest in the second row.

For some premium features like the LED light guides in the LED rear combination lamps, chrome door handles, leather steering wheel with audio controls, automatic climate control, centre armrest in the first row, passive keyless entry with push start-stop button, ventilated cup holder, two tweeters (front) and third-row power outlet, customers will have to choose the Beta trim.

The top-spec Alpha trim will add the sporty two-tone exterior colour scheme, rear upper spoiler, number plate chrome garnish, door visors, Alpha emblem, smart e-mirror and door sill guards.

The Suzuki XL7's standard safety feature list will include ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera (only if specifying 4-speed AT) and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. ESP and Hill Hold Control (only if specifying 4-speed AT) will only be made available in the higher Beta and Alpha grades.

The Suzuki XL7 will draw its motive power from the familiar K15B 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine which delivers 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The transmission options will include 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic.

