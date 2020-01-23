Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 exterior, interior, brochure & prices leaked [Video]

The Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 has been showcased at a private event in Indonesia, and from there, its detailed exterior and interior pictures, as well as an interior video, have leaked online. The brochure and prices of the upcoming model also have been revealed prematurely.

The Suzuki XL7 looks identical to the Maruti XL6, save for its shiny double-spoke alloy wheels that come in a unique design, door visors and the prominent rear upper spoiler. Its signature colour is a shade of orange that is unavailable in the India-made model. Another difference between the two is that the Indonesia-made model will be available in a two-tone colour scheme with a contrasting black roof as well.

The interior will come in an all-black colour scheme and will be no different in terms of design from the Suzuki Ertiga, as is the case with the Maruti XL6 (and Maruti Ertiga). Unlike the Maruti XL6, the Suzuki XL7 features a bench seat in the second row to accommodate three passengers. The India-made model features two captain seats at the same place and distinguishes itself from its donor model that way.

The Suzuki XL7 will be available in Indonesia in Zeta, Beta and Alpha grades. LED headlamps with DRL, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED rear combination lamps, roof rails, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (was recently introduced in the Suzuki Ertiga), carbon fibre pattern on the dashboard, first and second-row power outlets and a centre armrest in the second row will be standard.

The Beta trim will add LED light guides in the LED rear combination lamps, chrome door handles, leather steering wheel with audio controls, automatic climate control, centre armrest in the first row, passive keyless entry with push start-stop button, ventilated cup holder, two tweeters (front) and third-row power outlet.

The Alpha equipment line will be distinguished with a two-tone exterior colour scheme, rear upper spoiler, number plate chrome garnish, door visors, Alpha emblem, smart e-mirror and door sill guards.

On the safety front, ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera (only if specifying 4-speed AT) and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages will be standard. The Beta and Alpha grades will include ESP and Hill Hold Control (only if specifying 4-speed AT) as well.

Under the hood, the Suzuki XL7 has the familiar K15B 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine good for 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It will be available with a standard 5-speed manual transmission or the aforementioned optional 4-speed automatic transmission.

Suzuki XL7 - Prices

XL7 Zeta MT - IDR 230 million (INR 12,01,035.48)

XL7 Zeta AT - IDR 240.5 million (INR 12,55,865.36)

XL7 Beta MT - IDR 246.5 million (INR 12,87,196.72)

XL7 Beta AT - IDR 257 million (INR 13,42,026.60)

XL7 Alpha MT - IDR 256.5 million (INR 13,39,415.66)

XL7 Alpha AT - IDR 267 million (INR 13,94,245.54)

