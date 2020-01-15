Maruti XL6-based Suzuki XL7 spied in Indonesia, to be launched soon

As reported last month, the Maruti XL6 is set to enter the Indonesian market this year, as the Suzuki XL7. Unlike the 6-seat MPV sold in India, it will be a 7-seat MPV. Now, the same has been spotted for the very first time, and that too in a full undisguised form, indicating that the official launch is nearby.

The Suzuki XL7 to be sold in Indonesia will be no different than the Maruti XL6 that is present in the Indian market. The key difference, as the name suggests, would just be the seating layout in the XL7.

As known already, the XL6 is a derivative of the second-gen Ertiga MPV which was launched in India back in November 2018. Compared to the donor model, the XL6 utilizes a much bolder styling package. It features restyled bumpers with faux skid plates, newly designed upper grille, sharper, LED headlamps, black plastic cladding, black-painted alloy wheels and LED tail lights. Inside, it has an all-black premium colour scheme with silver accents and two captain seats in the second row. The XL7 will differ with its shiny alloy wheels and a conventional bench for three passengers in the second row.

Also Read: Next-gen Maruti Gypsy (Indian-spec Suzuki Jimny Mk4) project now in action

In terms of the mechanical equipment, the XL6 comes plonked with the (BS-VI) K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine which churns out 104.69 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine is teamed up either with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission and works in conjunction with Suzuki's Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The XL6 will be available with the same engine and transmissions, but the inclusion of a mild-hybrid system in it is doubtful.

As far as the competition is concerned, the Suzuki XL7 will be a threat to the likes of Nissan Livina and Mitsubishi Xpander. Would you want a Maruti XL7 in India? Let us know with a comment below.

[Image Source: Instagram]