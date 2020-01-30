Exclusive: Maruti S-Presso CNG specs & trims revealed, to be launched at Auto Expo 2020

You read it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

The Maruti S-Presso CNG will be launched very soon, likely at Auto Expo 2020. In this post, we reveal the specs and variants of the CNG S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki had said last year that it plans on making its entire small-car portfolio available in CNG. The S-Presso CNG is a part of that move.

The Maruti S-Presso CNG will be powered by the bi-fuel variant of the Maruti S-Presso's BS-VI K10B 1.0L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. It will produce a maximum power of 43.5 kW (59.14 PS) at 5,500 rpm running on CNG. The maximum power in petrol mode will be 50 kW (67.98 PS), delivered at the same engine speed - 5,500 rpm. A 5-speed manual transmission will be standard in the CNG variant.

The Maruti S-Presso CNG will be available in four trims namely LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI(O). The LXi trim includes features like side body cladding, digital driver information display, sunvisor, AC, power steering, ABS with EBD, driver-side airbag, speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and front seatbelt reminder.

The VXi trim adds roof antenna, body-coloured bumpers, full wheel covers, fuel consumption, headlamp on warning, gearshift indicator and distance-to-empty display on the instrument cluster, remote keyless entry, accessory socket, two-speaker audio system with Bluetooth, USB & Aux, SmartPlay Dock, speed-sensitive door lock and central door locking features.

The LXi (O) and VXi (O) trims differ from the LXi and VXi trims respectively with the inclusion of passenger-side airbag and front seatbelt pre-tensioner and force limiter.

Maruti Suzuki has started using 'S-CNG' suffix in the name of its CNG vehicles, and so, expect the S-Presso CNG to be launched as S-Presso S-CNG. The company's current CNG portfolio (passenger vehicles) comprises Alto S-CNG, Alto K10 S-CNG (to be discontinued soon), Eeco CNG, Celerio S-CNG, WagonR S-CNG and Ertiga S-CNG.

Also Read: Top 5 things to expect from the production Maruti Futuro-e - IAB Picks

In other updates, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will display 17 models at Auto Expo 2020. Its Expo line-up will include vehicles such as Futuro-e concept, facelifted Vitara Brezza and 2020 Ignis.