Maruti Suzuki Nexa May 2021 Car Offers & Discounts

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is offering some enticing discounts and deals for its vehicles during the month of May 2021. The manufacturer had a very successful FY 2020-21, locking up the top 5 places for best selling vehicles in the country. In fact, Maruti’s 5 best-selling models made up nearly 30% of the total sales. Today we take a look at the offers available on Maruti’s Nexa models.

The Maruti Ignis is being offered a cash discount of Rs 12,500 on the Sigma and Delta trims, and a cash discount of Rs 7,500 on the higher Zeta and Alpha trims. Additional offers include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 across all trim levels.

India’s best-selling premium hatchback, the Maruti Baleno is being offered a cash discount of Rs 12,500 on the Sigma and Delta trims, and a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for the Zeta and Alpha trim levels. You also get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, though there are no discounts on the CVT variants. The automaker’s Ciaz sedan is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti’s current flagship, the S-Cross is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The XL6 is the only offering that is not being offered a cash discount or exchange bonus, only being offered a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000.

Reports have surfaced that Maruti is planning to re-introduce diesel engines in its lineup after they were discontinued for not meeting the new BS-VI norms. The automaker is reportedly developing a BS-VI compliant version of the 1.5-litre DDiS motor, which makes 95 PS and 225 Nm in its BS-IV avatar. The powerplant is expected to be available with the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and the next-generation Vitara Brezza.

