Suzuki ACross Unveiled, Basically A Badge-engineered Toyota RAV4

Suzuki has unveiled the new ACross SUV in the international markets. The ACross is technically a badge-engineered Toyota RAV4, and it comes as a part of brands’ international JV. It is similar to the way Toyota sells Maruti Baleno as Glanza in India. The ACross will be manufactured for Suzuki by Toyota itself. It will sit above the Vitara in the carmaker’s international lineup. The tale of similarities between the RAV4 and ACross is a never-ending affair. Suzuki’s version boasts of similar dimensions as the RAV4 with a length of 4,635 mm, a width of 1,855 mm, and a height of 1,690 mm. Also, the wheelbase is identical at 2,690 mm. To put things into perspective, ACross is slightly bigger than the Tata Harrier.

Powering the ACross will be a similar plug-in hybrid setup as the RAV4. It comprises of a 2.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is paired to two electric motors, one fixed at each axle. One on the front axle, develops 182 HP and 270 Nm, while the one mounted on the rear axle puts out 54 HP and 121 Nm. However, the combined output of this setup is not yet revealed, but it produces northwards of 300 HP in the RAV4.

This hybrid powertrain also uses an 18.1 kWh battery pack that sits under the floor of the ACross and gives it a range of 75 km on pure electric power. Also, it is capable of doing speeds of up to 135 kmph in this mode. To send the power to all four wheels, ACross uses Suzuki’s E-Four AWD system.

Talking of the interior, it is largely the same as the RAV4. Apart from rather minuscule changes and new brand logos, everything else is identical to the donor car. In the centre of the dashboard, it gets a 9-inch infotainment screen, which makes it the largest screen ever seen on a Suzuki car. It offers various connectivity options, such as input from USB, AUX, Bluetooth, and compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The other features that will be standard on the ACross range are the Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Tracing Assist. Also, Suzuki won’t be introducing the ACross in the Indian market. As of now, Maruti is evaluating the 4-door Jimny for India, which is likely to be launched by the end of this year.

