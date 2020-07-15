Maruti-Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch To Be Held On July 28

The Global pandemic led to the largest lockdown in mankind’s history. As a result, along with all automotive events across the world, new launches were also put on hold by several manufacturers. Hyundai recently launched the Tucson, while MG Motor India launched the new Hector Plus. Along with reports of other manufacturers scheduling new car launches in July and August, Maruti-Suzuki has also confirmed the launch of its new Maruti S-Cross petrol.The new iterations of Maruti’s premium crossover will be launched on July 28.

The sales of the new Maruti S-Cross petrol will take place through the company’s NEXA chain of dealerships. It will be available in a total of three variants for the customer’s to choose from - Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The main focus point of the new S-Cross will be its gasoline-powered engine. The unit which will be responsible for delivering power will be the company’s 1.5-litre K15 naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit, which can also be found under the hood of the new Maruti Brezza. Talking about performance, the engine is capable of developing 105bhp and 138Nm of torque. There will be two transmission options to choose from - a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Like the Maruti Brezza, the S-Cross is also likely to feature Maruti’s mild-hybrid system. However, it would only be offered with the 4-speed AT variants. While a lot of the features will remain similar to the current S-Cross being sold, Maruti might give the new one a subtle upgrade. However, currently it offers LED projector headlights, automatic climate control, a telescopic steering wheel, a 60:40 rear seat setup, rain sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and a touchscreen infotainment unit fitted with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio application.

While the discontinued Maruti S-Cross diesel retailed between INR 8.81 lakh and INR 11.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the S-Cross petrol will not be priced exactly the same but would likely start around the INR 8.25-8.5 lakh range (ex-showroom). However, due to some new features and technology, there would not be much of a difference in pricing either. When launched, the S-Cross would compete with the NA petrol versions of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

