Maruti Alto K10 to be permanently discontinued - Report

A new report says that Maruti Suzuki is planning to axe its most basic 1.0-litre car, the Alto K10. This was expected to happen with the Maruti S-Presso's arrival.

The Alto K10 has been a bread and butter offering for Maruti Suzuki. It is arguably the most preferred choice for first time car buyers in India. Recently, the Alto and Alto K10 together clocked 38 lakh unit sales milestone.

The Alto K10 was originally introduced in 2010. A few years later, in 2014, it was given a major facelift followed by the last update in April 2019. It then came with standard safety features such as ABS with EBD, speed alert system and driver and co-driver Seat Belt Reminder, in accordance with the mandatory AIS-145 safety norms.

The Alto K10 currently hosts a BS-IV 1.0-litre K10B engine which is known to develop 68 PS at 6,000 rpm and 90 Nm at 3500 rpm. This unit comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic (AGS) transmission. The source report claims that it will be not be given the BS-VI update 1.0-litre K10B which already does duties on the S-Presso micro-SUV. There is also a CNG variant of the Alto K10. Maruti Suzuki dealers have already stopped accepting bookings for the Alto K10, and some have already emptied the entire Alto K10 inventory.

One of the reasons why Maruti has decided to pull the plugs on the Alto K10 is because it already sells the S-Presso which is merely around INR 10,000 costlier (base configuration) in comparison to the Alto K10. Speaking of which, the Alto K10's prices start at INR 3.60 lakh* and extend up to INR 4.40 lakh*, while the S-Presso is priced in the range of INR 3.70-4.99 lakh*.

The Maruti Alto 800 is going to remain on sale. It was the first Maruti car to be upgraded to BS-VI. Earlier this month, its CNG variant was upgraded to BS-VI.

In other updates, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed 17 models for Auto Expo 2020, including the Futuro-e concept and the 32 km/l Swift Hybrid.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

