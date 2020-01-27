Maruti Futuro-e electric SUV-coupe for Auto Expo 2020 - IAB Rendering

The Maruti Futuro-e has been confirmed to debut at Auto Expo 2020 that will open on 5 February 2020. Now, IAB's digital artist, Shoeb Kalania has produced a rendering of the same based on the official teaser image previously revealed by Maruti Suzuki.

Previously, the Maruti Futuro-e was considered the electric version based on the Maruti Wagon R, but now we know that it's actually a B-segment SUV-coupe. The C-shaped sharp headlights remind us of the Mercedes EQC and the Hyundai Nexo. The hunkered-down stance is achieved with a low height, falling roofline and extremely rakish back glass. The design of the bulbous squarish fenders is reminiscent of the Lamborghini Huracan. The tail lights have quite a striking design and flow all the way out to go to reach the rear haunches on the sides, leaving a flipped Y-shape over there.

Commenting on the exterior design of the Futuro-e, Mr. CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited has previously said: “The design of Concept FUTURO-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with a SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India.”

The Maruti Futuro-e should be in the showrooms by 2021. Also, Toyota will likely launch a rebadged version of the same in the future. It will basically be a Tata Nexon EV rival. The Maruti WagonR EV might be launched prior to it, targeted largely at fleet customers. Maruti Suzuki will also introduce the facelifted Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020.