Maruti Ciaz to be discontinued in Pakistan - What went wrong?

The Maruti Ciaz (Suzuki Ciaz) is a huge success in India, but in our neighbouring country Pakistan, it’s the opposite case. So, according to a new report from CarSpiritPK, the Maruti Ciaz will be discontinued in Pakistan.

India is the closest source to import the Ciaz for Pakistan. However, the Ciaz goes to our neighbouring country (as a CBU) from Thailand, where the manufacturing takes place at Suzuki’s Rayong plant. Thailand switched from the old Ciaz to the new Ciaz in March this year. Pakistan, however, will discontinue the old model without a replacement, as there’s not enough demand there.

The source report says that Pak Suzuki, Suzuki’s Pakistani subsidiary, never seriously marketed the Ciaz. Another claimed reason behind the failure is the lack of features. The Ciaz sold in Pakistan lacks features like alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, reverse camera, steering-mounted audio controls and almost every other main feature that is available in the Ciaz sold in other markets including India.

The Suzuki Ciaz sold in Pakistan employs the K14B 1.4-litre VVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68 kW (92.45 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine can be specified with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The Suzuki Ciaz costs PKR 23.00 lakh or INR 10.88 lakh (with manual transmission)/PKR 25.00 lakh or INR 11.83 lakh (with automatic transmission) in Pakistan.

[Source: carspiritpk.com]