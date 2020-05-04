Suzuki WagonR Smile with a cutesy face in the pipeline - Report

The current generation Suzuki WagonR is sold with two different front fascias, and there’s also a Suzuki WagonR Stingray version of the same with a third different front fascia. Now, a Suzuki Wagon R Smile with a fourth unique front end is in the pipeline, as per a new report from Magazine X.

A Suzuki car with a cutesy face would immediately remind one of the Lapin. In the future, there’ll be even a WagonR Smile. Except for the bonnet, nothing on the Suzuki WagonR Smile will be shared with the regular Suzuki WagonR or the Suzuki WagonR Stingray, suggests the rendering made by the Japanese magazine.

The Suzuki WagonR Smile in the rendering has a full-width black panel on the top and lacks a conventional upper grille. This panel houses round headlamps with peripheral LED daytime running light, a round orange turn indicator on the upper outer corner and the Suzuki logo. Below the black panel, right in the middle section of the front fascia, there are three small vertical slots, which remind us of the JDM Suzuki Alto.

The lower portion at the front of the Japanese Suzuki WagonR comprises a rather simplistic bumper and a lip-like wide air inlet that completes the smiley face. The design on the sides is the same, and that should be the case for the rear end as well the interior. Naturally, women customers would be the main target of this model, and so, pink and other suitable feminine colours can also be expected to be used as attractions.

Suzuki may offer the WagonR Smile with the new R06D 0.66-litre engine which it had introduced in the WagonR and WagonR Stingray in December last year. This naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol mill produces 49 PS at 6,500 rpm and 58 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It can be equipped with a mild-hybrid system that uses the new W04C electric motor, which generates 2.6 PS and 40 Nm of torque and the new 3 Ah Lithium-ion battery.

Would you like Maruti Suzuki to launch a WagonR Smile in India? Let us know with a comment below.

[Source: mag-x.com via carsensor.net]