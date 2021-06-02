Mahindra XUV700 to Offer Option of Electric Powerplant

Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of future plans for the Indian market. Recently, the carmaker has confirmed that they are planning to introduce a five-door model of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, which will directly rival with the likes of the upcoming 5-door Maruti Jimny. Along with this, the automaker has also confirmed to launch six new SUVs in India by 2023. This line-up will include the new Bolero, new XUV300, new-gen Scorpio and much more. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is one of these six SUVs.

It has been spied several times while getting tested on our roads. Till now, we have revealed several details about the upcoming Mahindra SUV like its modern features and engine options. But recently, the carmaker has revealed important information about its new SUV. The automaker announced that they have plans to offer the XUV700 with an optional electric powertrain. We still don’t know if the XUV700 will be offered with an option of a hybrid powertrain, a plug-in hybrid tech or an all-electric powertrain. Other than this, the SUV will also be offered with a petrol and diesel engine. It will get a 2.2-litre diesel mill, which puts out power and torque outputs of 153bhp and 360 Nm. On the other hand, the SUV will also get propelled by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that shreds out 188bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of twisting force.

This power plant was showcased by Mahindra last year at the Auto Expo 2020 and is also offered with the second-gen Thar. Both engines will be offered with a manual or an automatic gearbox option. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will underpin a new platform and is expected to be more spacious compared to the outgoing XUV500. On the feature front, it will get a TFT instrument cluster and a wide touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It will also get several advanced features like blind-spot detection, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and so on. In the Indian market, the all-new Mahindra XUV700 will rub shoulders with the likes of MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.