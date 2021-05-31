Watch New Mahindra Thar's Traction Control In Action - VIDEO

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is probably the most talked-about vehicle in India currently, online and offline. The SUV has been an instant hit with the Indian masses, garnering over 50,000 bookings within 7 months of being launched. Demand has been so high that the current waiting periods for a new Thar stretches to 12 months, even after Mahindra has increased production by 50%. The second-gen Thar is underpinned by a brand new platform and new powertrain options, with the SUV only sharing the nameplate with its predecessor. With the new Thar’s much better on-road manners and feature-loaded trim levels, it is aimed at being a serious option for a daily driver. Today we came across this video that showcases how traction control on the new Thar can help during off-roading.

The video has been uploaded by Small Town Rider on YouTube. The vlogger and his friends are taking this second-generation Mahindra Thar off-roading. They first try driving on the footpath with the Thar, the vehicle doing it easily. Upon reaching their destination, The Thar is then tested extensively over various surfaces, from loose sand to rocky and uneven surfaces. The SUV did manage to get stuck in some areas but did not need the help of another vehicle to free itself.

As you’ll see in the video, whenever the Thar got stuck or any of the wheels started spinning freely, brakes were applied on that particular wheel and the wheel that is in the ground will pull the car out of the situation. Also seen can be the traction control kicking in to help the SUV pull itself out from the tricky situations. The driver didn’t engage 4-low during the entirety of the off-roading session, which showcases the Thar’s impressive off-road capabilities without even engaging 4-low or using the mechanically locking centre differential.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 12.11 lakh – Rs 14.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The 4x4 comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. The oil-burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of peak figures while the petrol makes 150 PS/320 Nm of max figures. Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with a low range box and transfer case.

