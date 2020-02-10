130 HP Mahindra XUV300 Sportz mStallion unveiled, is India's most powerful sub-4 metre SUV

In addition to a number of EVs, Mahindra has unveiled the XUV300 Sportz at Auto Expo 2020. The main highlight of this new sub-compact SUV is its mStallion petrol engine.

In addition to new vehicles, Mahindra has taken the wraps off its mStallion range of turbocharged direct injection engines in 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre displacements. These engines comply with the BS-6 emission norms as well as the Euro-6b emission norms. Rajan Wadhera, President (Automotive Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra, has proudly announced that even SsangYong and Ford have committed to use these engines.

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz employs the 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 130 HP at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,750 rpm. It will be offered with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The display model has the latter. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz has dethroned the Ford EcoSport (with 123 PS 1.5L petrol engine) to become the new most powerful sub-4 metre SUV in India, although it is yet to go on sale.

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz flaunts its performance-oriented character with Sportz decals on the bonnet and the door panels, red brake callipers and all-black interior with contrasting red trim. While there are some styling changes, the design of the SUV is the same. The alloy wheels used in this unit are also the same as those of the regular model.

The mStallion range of engines includes 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre units as well. The bigger units will be used in models like the next-gen Mahindra Thar (codename: Mahindra W501), next-gen Mahindra Scorpio (codename: Mahindra Z101) and next-gen Mahindra XUV500 (codename: Mahindra W601). As for Ford, one of the many models that will use mStallion engines will be the India-specific C-SUV based on the same all-new platform as the next-gen Mahindra XUV500.