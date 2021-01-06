KTM hikes prices of its RC series of motorcycles in India

We recently reported about KTM India hiking the prices of its entire Duke line-up - including the 125 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke, and 390 Duke. Now, the Austrian company has also increased the prices of its RC series of motorcycles in the country, i.e., the entry-level RC 125, RC 200, and the range-topping RC 390.

Following is a detailed table of the revised prices:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike KTM RC 125 INR 1,61,100 INR 1,62,566 INR 1,466 KTM RC 200 INR 2,01,075 INR 2,04,096 INR 3,021 KTM RC 390 INR 2,56,920 INR 2,60,723 INR 3,803

The least powerful KTM RC 125 has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,466 and now it retails at INR 1,62,566*. The KTM RC 200 now costs INR 3,021 more and will set you back by INR 2,04,096*. And the most powerful KTM RC 390 has been given a hike of INR 3,803 and to buy a brand-new one, you will now need to shell out INR 2,60,723*.

Apart from the price revisions, no other changes have been implemented in any of the three motorcycles. So, the RC 125 continues to draw power from a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 14.5 PS and 12 Nm. This powerplant also serves in the KTM 125 Duke. Powering the KTM RC 200 is a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled motor comes equipped with a DOHC setup and is capable of producing 25 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The KTM RC 390 shares its engine with the KTM 390 Duke. It is a 373.3cc single-cylinder mill that delivers 43.5 PS of maximum power and 36 Nm of peak torque.

In other news, KTM is expected to launch the MY2021 of the RC 200 soon. The test mule of the new motorcycle was spied testing abroad back in September 2020. And last month, a production-ready model of the same was spotted sitting at an assembly line with no camouflage whatsoever.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi