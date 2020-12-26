2021 KTM RC 200 spied at a factory, could be launched soon

The 2021 KTM RC 200 has been under development for quite some time now. A few months ago, the updated version of the 200cc motorcycle was spotted abroad undergoing road testing. Now, it has been spied once again, however, this time at a factory. This could mean that the 2021 KTM RC 200 could be launched soon.

The new 2021 KTM RC 200 spy shot reveals the motorcycle in its production-ready avatar. It is sitting at an assembly line with no camouflage whatsoever. KTM has really given the bike a major overhaul, at least, in terms of styling. The new RC 200 features a single-piece headlamp which appears to have been borrowed from the KTM 200 Duke. The motorcycle also has a newly designed fairing which houses the LED DRLs and LED turn signals. KTM has also used a set of new graphics.

Also Read: Twin-cylinder KTM 490 Duke, KTM 490 Adventure to launch in 2022

Based on the earlier 2021 KTM RC 200 spy shot, the new fully-faired machine would also get a larger front disc brake. Its rider ergonomics would have been revised for a relatively relaxed riding position. As far as the rear end is concerned, it is likely to have the same horizontal LED tail light from the current model. KTM is expected to make no changes in the engine.

If you look closely at the new 2021 KTM RC 200 spy shot, you can spot a Husqvarna motorcycle in the background. This suggests that the picture could have been taken at Bajaj Auto’s production facility in Chakan. That’s because Bajaj Auto manufactures KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles with a max displacement of 373cc for both the domestic as well as international markets.

As far as the 2021 KTM RC 200 launch is concerned, there’s no official statement available. However, it is being speculated that, perhaps, Bajaj Auto is producing the new motorcycle for the overseas markets. Or KTM could introduce the updated 200cc RC in India first. What do you think would happen? Also, do share your thoughts about the revised styling of the new RC 200.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: rushlane.com]