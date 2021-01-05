All KTM Duke models in India receive a price hike of up to INR 3500

KTM India has increased the prices of its entire Duke lineup including the entry-level 125 Duke, the highly popular 200 Duke, the quarter-litre 250 Duke, and the scary-fast 390 Duke. The price hike ranges from around INR 1500 to INR 3500. Following is a detailed table of the same.

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike KTM 125 Duke INR 1,50,010 INR 1,51,507 INR 1,497 KTM 200 Duke INR 1,78,960 INR 1,81,536 INR 2,576 KTM 250 Duke INR 2,14,210 INR 2,17,402 INR 3,192 KTM 390 Duke INR 2,66,620 INR 2,70,554 INR 3,934

As it can be seen, the KTM 125 Duke has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,497 and now costs INR 1,51,507*. On the other hand, it is the KTM 390 Duke whose price has been hiked by the biggest margin of INR 3,934. It now retails at INR 2,70,554*. Apart from the revised pricing, no other changes have been implemented in any of the models.

Also Read: Twin-cylinder KTM 490 Duke, KTM 490 Adventure to launch in 2022

It is not just KTM which has increased the prices of its products in India. Most of the brands are doing the same at this time. For example, in December last year, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from January 2021. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters had released a press statement explaining the reason behind the price hike. The company said that there has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum; including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals.

In other news, the 2021 KTM RC 200 has been spied in its production-ready avatar sitting at an assembly line with no camouflage whatsoever. This could mean that the new 200cc motorcycle could be launched in India soon.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi