All KTM Duke models in India receive a price hike of up to INR 3500

05/01/2021 - 14:00 | ,  ,  ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
KTM India has increased the prices of its entire Duke lineup including the entry-level 125 Duke, the highly popular 200 Duke, the quarter-litre 250 Duke, and the scary-fast 390 Duke. The price hike ranges from around INR 1500 to INR 3500. Following is a detailed table of the same.

Ktm Duke 125 Facelift Side Profile
The KTM 125 Duke has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,497 and now costs INR 1,51,507*.

ModelOld Price*New Price*Price Hike
KTM 125 DukeINR 1,50,010INR 1,51,507INR 1,497
KTM 200 DukeINR 1,78,960INR 1,81,536INR 2,576
KTM 250 DukeINR 2,14,210INR 2,17,402INR 3,192
KTM 390 DukeINR 2,66,620INR 2,70,554INR 3,934

As it can be seen, the KTM 125 Duke has received the smallest price hike of INR 1,497 and now costs INR 1,51,507*. On the other hand, it is the KTM 390 Duke whose price has been hiked by the biggest margin of INR 3,934. It now retails at INR 2,70,554*. Apart from the revised pricing, no other changes have been implemented in any of the models.

It is not just KTM which has increased the prices of its products in India. Most of the brands are doing the same at this time. For example, in December last year, Hero MotoCorp had announced that it will hike the prices of its motorcycles and scooters from January 2021. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters had released a press statement explaining the reason behind the price hike. The company said that there has been a steady rise in commodity costs across the spectrum; including steel, aluminium, plastics, and precious metals.

2020 Ktm 250 Duke Front Right
It is not just KTM which has increased the prices of its products in India. Most of the brands are doing the same at this time.

In other news, the 2021 KTM RC 200 has been spied in its production-ready avatar sitting at an assembly line with no camouflage whatsoever. This could mean that the new 200cc motorcycle could be launched in India soon.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

