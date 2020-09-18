Next-gen KTM RC spied on a highway, could be the 2021 KTM RC 200

We know that KTM has been developing the next-gen RC 390 for quite some time now. In fact, it was just last month when the prototype of the upcoming fully-faired motorcycle was spied sans camouflage and revealed several key details. Now, a bunch of new spy shots have surfaced and chances are that they could be of the 2021 KTM RC 200 and not of the next-gen RC 390.

Why it could be the 2021 KTM RC 200?

The latest spy images show us a KTM RC model in a full black colour scheme. For some reason, only the rear wheel of the test mule has been painted in orange. The overall silhouette of this prototype is identical to that of the 2021 KTM RC 390 that was spied last month.

However, what makes us think that this could be the next-gen RC 200 and not the RC 390 is the fact that it has a halogen headlamp. Also, the single-mounted side exhaust has been replaced by an underbelly unit. These factors could account for KTM’s strategy to keep the cost of the new 200cc RC as low as possible.

What do you have to say about this? Do let us know with a comment below.

Features

Since the current-gen RC 200 and RC 390 share several parts and components, it’s very likely that the next-gen models will do, too. Therefore, the 2021 KTM RC 200 would come equipped with updated and larger front disc brake along with a new fairing that houses the redesigned headlamp, LED DRLs, and LED turn signals.

One of the spy shots gives us a glimpse of the instrument cluster which seems to be an updated, fully-digital unit. While the 2021 KTM RC 390 would feature a new horizontal LED taillamp, it appears that its 200cc sibling would continue to use the same LED taillight unit that we see in the current-gen model.

Also Read: 2021 KTM RC 390 listed in the company’s future product portfolio

Engine

As far as the 2021 KTM RC 200 engine is concerned, it should be the same BS6 motor that powers the current model of the motorcycle. However, the Austrian company might tinker around with the output figures. For reference, the current-gen RC 200 produces 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

Image Source: Powerdrift on Instagram