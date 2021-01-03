New KTM 890 Adventure under development, spied testing overseas

A new KTM 890 Adventure is in the works. A test mule of the upcoming motorcycle has been spied undergoing road tests overseas.

It can be seen in the spy shot that the updated KTM 890 Adventure test mule is wearing a black camouflage. However, the design changes can still be figured out. KTM’s new ADV would feature a larger fairing that fully wraps around the body. The current model of the motorcycle uses a small, half fairing which, apparently, does not go well with the ADV character of the machine. It seems that the new design will not only enhance the overall look of the updated 890 Adventure but also provide much better weather protection.

Another major update that KTM would implement in the new 890 Adventure is the fuel tank. The current model comes with a pair of saddle fuel tanks similar to what genuine Dakar Rally machines have. Such an arrangement helps to hold higher volumes and also keeps the weight down low. The new design of the fuel tank appears to have a narrower or slimmer profile in the lower part and a wider profile up top. This suggests that the fuel tank would be of the same volume but the fuel will be held higher up.

As far as the engine in the new 890 Adventure is concerned, since KTM has already updated the current model’s mill to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, it is unlikely to make any new changes for the updated motorcycle. To jog up your memory, the engine is an 889cc, parallel-twin that can produce 104 hp of max power and 100 Nm of peak torque.

We are expecting to gain more information about the new KTM 890 Adventure in the coming months. For the ADV lovers here in India, word around town is that the KTM 790 Adventure is finally coming to our shores. It is expected to be introduced in our market by March 2021.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: motorcyclenews.com]