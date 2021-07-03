KTM Duke, RC, Adventure Range in India Becomes Significantly Costlier

KTM Duke, RC and Adventure range of motorcycles in India has become significantly costlier. This is the third time this year when the company has increased the prices of its products in the Indian market. The revised prices have come into effect from 1 July 2021. It is being said that the reason behind this hike is the increased raw material costs.

This year, prices of KTM Duke, RC and Adventure models in India were increased for the first time in January followed by a second hike in April. And now, we have yet another price revision.

With the implementation of the latest price change, the KTM 125 Duke will cost you INR 1.70 lakh, a hike of nearly INR 10K. And, for a reminder, this is the most affordable and entry-level product in KTM India’s entire lineup and it costs nearly the same as the Suzuki Gixxer 250. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Duke now retails at INR 2.87 lakh, more than INR 11K more than before.

Following is a detailed price table for your reference.

Model Old Price New Price Price Hike KTM 125 Duke INR 1,60,575 INR 1,70,515 INR 9,940 KTM 200 Duke INR 1,83,584 INR 1,85,606 INR 2,022 KTM 250 Duke INR 2,21,888 INR 2,28,736 INR 6,848 KTM 390 Duke INR 2,76,187 INR 2,87,545 INR 11,358 KTM RC 125 INR 1,70,470 INR 1,80,538 INR 10,068 KTM RC 200 INR 2,06,349 INR 2,08,602 INR 2,253 KTM RC 390 INR 2,66,159 INR 2,77,517 INR 11,358 KTM 250 Adventure INR 2,54,739 INR 2,54,995 INR 256 KTM 390 Adventure INR 3,16,863 INR 3,28,286 INR 11,423

We can see in the table that in the Duke series, it is the 390 model that has received the highest price hike. Similarly, the RC 390 sees the highest price change in the RC range. The KTM 250 Adventure price has not been increased by much because, as per the reports, only the freight for this model has seen a change.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi