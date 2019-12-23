Is this the next-generation KTM RC 390?

An image of the next-generation KTM RC 390 has reportedly surfaced online. We are not sure if it is the real deal or just a neatly done render, and thus we would hold our thoughts for now.

Also Read: More dealerships commence unofficial pre-bookings for KTM 390 Adventure

The (claimed) KTM RC 390 in the photograph carries a noticeable styling upgrade over the current model that has remained majorly unchanged since its debut at the 2013 EICMA motorcycle show. The front fascia isn’t clearly visible in the leaked image, although spy images from the past had hinted at an revised headlight assembly that would feature a single-pod illuminator instead of twin units on the current motorcycle. It will be safe to assume that the next-gen model will feature full LED lighting.

The fairing on the motorcycle in the leaked picture packs a noticeably different styling than the outgoing version. The fuel tank, just like that of the old model, has a sporty design that offers plenty of space to lock the leg against the motorcycle while crouching or leaning into a corner. The dual-tone finish to the tank looks appealing, and so does the new graphic scheme.

The saddle setup retains the step-up layout although the pillion seat no longer mimics a racing cowl design. The new unit should be removable to access the under-seat storage space. The taillight section isn’t clearly visible.

The premium hardware specifications such as inverted front forks and pre-load adjustable mono-shock have been retained. Anchoring department continues to pack disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net will likely be dual-channel ABS. It will be interesting to see if KTM brings traction control system and lean-sensitive functions (ABS and traction control) from the new 390 Adventure to its RC 390. While the details on that front are scarce, we are sure that the next-gen RC 390 will pack the colour-TFT display of the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure.

Engine specifications will not be very different from those of the old bike. The all-new model will mount the 373.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC motor that powers even the 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure. The old model's unit is tuned to produce 43 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 37 Nm from the same. Other key features will include a six-speed gearbox with slipper and assist clutch. We could also see a quick-shifter on the all-new RC 390.

Also Read: KTM 790 Duke, KTM 790 Adventure production to be shifted to China from September 2020

The unveiling and launch details are scarce, although we expect to hear an official announcement very soon. Regular followers would know that the deadline to meet the more stringent Euro-V/BS-VI emission norms is 31 March 2020.bik