2020 KTM 250 Duke with 390 Duke’s LED headlight spotted - Report

One of the key differences between the KTM 250 Duke and KTM 390 Duke, apart from the engine, of course, is that the former does not come equipped with the latter’s LED headlight. This feature is available in the bigger and more expensive 390 Duke and several enthusiasts wished it was incorporated in the quarter-litre Duke, too. Now, it seems that the Austrian company has heard those wishes because the 2020 KTM 250 Duke with 390 Duke’s LED headlight has been spotted.

The spy shots of the 2020 KTM 250 Duke reveal that the upcoming naked motorcycle will flaunt a full-LED headlight which we have already seen in the KTM 390 Duke as well as the KTM 390 Adventure. So far, the 250 Duke used to come with a halogen headlight along with LED DRLs. The added LED headlight will certainly enhance the motorcycle’s visual appeal and also improve its value in the 250cc segment.

Apart from the inclusion of the full-LED headlight, the company has incorporated no other changes in the 2020 KTM 250 Duke. It will continue to come equipped with the same old digital instrument cluster because KTM has not carried forward the fully-digital instrument cluster of the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure.

Currently, the KTM 250 Duke retails at INR 2.05 lakh*, which makes it one of the most expensive motorcycles in the quarter-litre segment. For reference, the recently launched BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 retails at INR 1.52 lakh*. Now, with the added LED headlight, the price of the 250cc motorcycle is certainly going to go up by INR 4K to INR 5K. It would be interesting to see how this price hike will be received by the audience. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

In other news, KTM has announced special finance schemes and exchange offers for the 390 Adventure. The Austrian company has taken this initiative to make the ADV much more accessible to the masses.