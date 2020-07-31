2020 KTM 250 Duke with updated headlight to cost INR 2.09 lakh - Report

The 2020 KTM 250 Duke was recently spotted. The spy shots revealed that KTM has used the 390 Duke’s LED headlight in the upcoming quarter-litre motorcycle. While this will certainly boost the bike’s visual appeal, it will also add up to the overall cost of the vehicle. And that’s what has happened. As per the latest reports, the 2020 KTM 250 Duke will cost INR 2.09 lakh*.

The KTM 250 Duke received its BS6 update earlier this year. KTM launched the BS6-compliant model of the 250cc motorcycle at INR 2.0 lakh*. In May, the BS6 KTM 250 Duke got its first price hike of around INR 4.7K which increased its sticker price to INR 2.05 lakh, making it one of the most expensive motorcycles in the segment. Now, with the 2020 update, the 250 Duke will get even costlier.

Based on the latest reports, KTM is going to ask a price of INR 2.09 lakh* for the upcoming 250 Duke. This means that the quarter-litre motorcycle will become dearer by INR 4K. It would be interesting to see how this will be received by the targetted audience.

The updated KTM 250 Duke will continue to draw power from a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. It comes with electronic fuel injection and is capable of producing a maximum power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same engine which also powers the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250.

As for the hardware, the KTM 250 Duke features USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For the brakes, it has a single 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc coupled to a dual-channel ABS.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi