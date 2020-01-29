India-specific Nissan sub-4 metre SUV concept - IAB Rendering

Nissan revealed a sub-4 metre SUV in a surprise announcement this week. Based on the teaser, IAB's master designer, Shoeb Kalania, has come up with a rendering to give a rough idea about its exterior styling.

The announcement of Nissan's new sub-compact SUV was rather unexpected. The lower-priced, sub-4 metre B-SUV should help it revive its sales, something it seriously needs after the Kicks premium B-SUV was unable to generate much excitement.

From the bits which can be accumulated from the rendering (above), the traditional straight character lines of the SUV along with an upright stance contribute to a much sorted and balanced look. As evident from the image, it features the Nissan Kicks-style boomerang-shaped headlamps, though they look sharper and higher-positioned. Its conventional beltline sharply rises towards the C-pillar before ending up almost vertically, lending its greenhouse an angular look.

On the top, the roofline adopts a mildly-sloping design with roof rails which add up to a dominant yet modern look, while the rear quarter glass has been raked bit aggressively which goes along well with its overall trendy appeal. On the lower side, the large-sized two-tone five-spoke alloys along with the black cladding on the squarish wheel arches are cherry on the cake.

The upcoming Nissan sub-compact SUV will be based on the CMF-A+ platform. Majority of its components will be shared with the Renault HBC which will be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in concept form.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the HR10 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine will propel this Nissan sub-compact SUV and it will be teamed up with a standard 5-speed MT or an optional CVT. Read full information about this engine in our dedicated report here.