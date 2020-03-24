Coronavirus might ruin Kawasaki's plan to launch the all-new and much-anticipated ZX-25R at the Kawasaki Bike Week (KWB) 2020 in Indonesia on 4 April. The Japanese motorcycle giant is likely to postpone the launch due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a new report from Kompas.

With local authorities not allowing to hold any social activities that would lead to a mass gathering, neither in public space nor in private, Kawasaki is worried it might have to postpone the Kawasaki ZX-25R launch in Indonesia, the upcoming bike's first market worldwide. Michael Chandra Tanadhi, the Deputy Head of Sales & Promotion division of the company's local subsidiary, has told Kompas that it is still discussing what to do now.

Kawasaki has already created a lot of hype amongst the enthusiasts about the ZX-25R by releasing some tempting details. For example, in December last year, it had released a teaser video which revealed that the quarter-litre rocket will redline at 17,000 rpm! Similarly, last month, the Kawasaki ZX-25R and its in-line 4-cylinder engine were put up on display at the Kawasaki Motorcycle Fair 2020 in Japan.

Kawasaki ZX-25R Key Features

Undoubtedly, it is the 249 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine of the ZX-25R that has given it the attention of the entire world. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve mill is expected to produce over 45 PS of power. Apart from the engine, below are some other highlights of the Kawasaki ZX-25R:

Semi-digital instrument console

Shift indicator

Gear position indicator

LED lighting

ABS

Traction control

Quick-shifter

USD forks

Clip-on handlebars

In terms of styling, the upcoming Kawasaki ZX-25R looks similar to other latest fully-faired small capacity Kawasaki bikes. Features like a twin-LED headlight, aggressive and sharp fairing design with integrated side turn indicators, a high-rise tail for the sporty stance, etc. are similar to those of these motorcycles.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R will reportedly be priced at around IDR 64 million (INR 3.32 lakh). Talks are going on to assemble this Japan-made bike in Indonesia in order to reduce its price. This quarter-litre high-performance bike is probably too costly for India.

In other news, Honda is all prepared to give the Kawasaki ZX-25R some serious competition. The company will unveil the new CBR2500RR with a 41 PS engine in July 2020.

[Source: Kompas.com]