Kawasaki ZX-25R to be priced at INR 3.32 lakh in Indonesia - Report

Following its world debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the Kawasaki ZX-25R will soon make another appearance at the upcoming Kawasaki Bike Week 2020 that is scheduled for 4 April 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. But before that happens, there’s a showroom event at Kawasaki Abdul Muis, Central Jakarta on 29 February 2020, where Kawasaki Indonesia might reveal special prices of a few of its products, including the new ZX-25R.

While there are still two days left to this event, speculations are being made that the new quarter-litre monster Kawasaki ZX-25R would be priced at around IDR 64 million which comes to about INR 3.32 lakh. Kawasaki Indonesia is also in talks with Kawasaki Japan to assemble the ZX-25R in Indonesia itself which would definitely help reduce the price of the bike.

The Kawasaki ZX-25R has been in the limelight because of its insane engine. Even though it has a displacement of only 249 cc, it has four cylinders, which has left everyone in awe. Although Kawasaki has not released the official performance figures for this motorcycle, reports say that it would produce a maximum power close to 60 PS! Kawasaki has also released a video that shows the bike’s crazy 17,000 rpm redline.

Kawasaki ZX-25R Key Features

Apart from having a 249 cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve engine, that has a 17,000 rpm redline, the ZX-25R would have the following key features:

Semi-digital instrument console

Shift indicator

Gear position indicator

LED lighting

ABS

Traction control

Quick-shifter

USD forks

Clip-on handlebars

When it comes to the design, the new ZX-25R looks similar to the Ninja 400 and Ninja ZX-6R. It features a twin-LED headlight, aggressive and sharp fairing design with integrated side turn indicators, and a high-rise tail for that added sporty stance.

At this moment, there’s no news regarding the ZX-25R's Indian launch. However, if Kawasaki India does make that happen, the bike would be brought in via the CBU route and surely carry a very premium price tag.

[Source: otomotif.tempo.co]