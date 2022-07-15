JK Tyre Expands Retail Network in Tamil Nadu

JK Tyre expands its retail network in Tamil Nadu. The company has inaugurated a new JK Tyre Truck Wheel Centre in Pattanur. The ultra-modern equipped flagship centre in Tamil Nadu has been designed to provide best-in-class customer solutions thereby strengthening its Truck wheel centres network in South India to 28.

The new Truck Wheel Centre was inaugurated by Mr.Sanjeev Sharma, Chief General Manager, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. in the presence of senior officials. The one-stop solution Truck wheel centre – Amirtham Tyres is the 15th in Tamil Nadu and 70th in the country.

The sprawling 4000 square feet facility is strategically located on NH 32, Pattanur, Tamil Nadu, 605111, for ease of access to its customers providing them with end-to-end solutions for truck and bus tyre care. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with a fleet of highly trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, a full range of Smart tyres for Truck /Bus, and an experience zone showcasing JK Tyre’s retail identity for its exclusive stores.

The launch of this centre in Tamil Nadu is in line with the company’s aim to bolster its retail presence in Tamil Nadu and across the country. JK Tyre has an expansive Truck/Bus Tyre Service network of over 150 Outlets across the country to provide the best inline services enabled by high-quality machinery including computerized wheel alignment, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation, and Tyre Inflation, all under one roof to provide a 360-degree experience to the customer.

Propagating a safe environment for the customers, the new showroom has a series of actions and safety precautions such as Non-Contactless Services, digital payments, trained technicians with all safety measures, Truck sanitization, etc. to ensure the safety of the visitors. JK Tyre, in its commitment to ensuring consumer safety, has implemented stringent safety protocols in line with the government mandate across its entire retail network.