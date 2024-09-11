Euro NCAP Reveals Surprising Safety Results for Latest Car Models

Euro NCAP has released its latest safety ratings, with mixed results across several popular models.

The Audi Q6 e-tron, Ford Explorer, Subaru Crosstrek, and XPENG G6 all secured five-star ratings, showcasing top-tier performance in occupant protection and crash avoidance systems.

However, the Jeep Avenger, despite its award-winning status, only managed to score three stars, raising concerns.

Launched as Jeep’s first all-electric vehicle, the Avenger had garnered attention and accolades, including the 2023 European Car of the Year and Best Family SUV. Yet, its safety tests revealed shortcomings, particularly in child occupant protection during side impacts and the absence of a child presence detection system. Issues with the forward collision warning system further contributed to its lower rating.

Jeep has since improved this feature in new models and offers updates for existing owners, but the Avenger's overall performance remains underwhelming for a family-focused vehicle.