Polestar Appoints Michael Lohscheller as New CEO

Polestar has announced a major leadership change, with Michael Lohscheller set to take over as CEO starting 1 October 2024. Lohscheller, a seasoned leader in the automotive industry, will succeed Thomas Ingenlath, who has been at the helm since Polestar’s inception and played a pivotal role in establishing the brand.

Michael Lohscheller says: “I am honored to join Polestar at such an exciting time in the Company’s history. Polestar has already established itself as one of the most desirable and innovative brands in the electric vehicle space, and I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate our development.”

Lohscheller’s impressive track record includes leading roles as CEO at Opel, VinFast, and Nikola, where he drove operational excellence and strategic growth. His experience in navigating competitive markets and scaling businesses aligns with Polestar's ambitious plans to expand its global presence and strengthen its position in the premium electric vehicle market.

With Lohscheller at the helm, Polestar is poised for a new era of growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving EV landscape.