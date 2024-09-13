Android Auto Users Face Ongoing Google Maps Issues

A persistent bug in Android Auto has been causing frustration for users who rely on Google Maps for navigation. Since June, many have reported an error stating, "There was an issue loading maps," preventing Google Maps from functioning properly.

Users have attempted various fixes, including clearing cache, reinstalling apps, and adjusting settings, but the issue persists for some. While a temporary fix was reported after a Google Maps update, the problem occasionally returns.

Some users found that enabling automatic updates for Google Maps in the Play Store resolved the issue. However, Google has yet to officially acknowledge the bug or provide a lasting solution.

As Android Auto reaches version 12.8, users are still waiting for both a bug fix and new features, such as a speedometer and incident reporting, which have already been introduced on CarPlay. For now, the bug remains unresolved, leaving users hopeful for an update soon.

