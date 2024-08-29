Uber Invests in Wayve to Accelerate Self-Driving Technology

Wayve, known for its AI-driven self-driving technology, has formed a strategic partnership with Uber, the global leader in mobility and delivery services. As part of this collaboration, Uber is also making a strategic investment in Wayve, adding to its recent Series C fundraising efforts.

This partnership will help Wayve accelerate its work with global car manufacturers to bring advanced driver assistance (Level 2+) and automated driving (Level 3) capabilities to consumer vehicles. In the long term, they aim to develop scalable Level 4 autonomous vehicles for Uber’s platform.

What sets Wayve apart is its unique approach to autonomous driving. Unlike traditional methods that rely on detailed maps, Wayve’s AI technology allows vehicles to operate without geographic limitations. The plan is to introduce Wayve-powered self-driving vehicles into Uber’s network across multiple markets, reaching over 150 million users worldwide.