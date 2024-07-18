ZF LIFETEC Introduces Seat-Integrated Active Belt Tensioner

ZF LIFETEC is advancing automotive safety with its new ACR8.S, a seat-integrated active belt tensioner designed for the connected and automated driving era. Building on the fourth generation of the ACR8, this innovative system offers new design possibilities for vehicle interiors while enhancing occupant protection.

Enhanced Safety and Comfort

The ACR8.S improves safety by repositioning occupants into a better-protected seating position before a potential crash. The electric drive unit tightens the seat belt during critical maneuvers, such as automatic emergency braking, providing better support and increasing driving pleasure. Additionally, it can deliver tactile warnings to prompt the driver to take over control in highly automated driving scenarios.

In the event of an unavoidable crash, the system activates a pyrotechnic belt tensioner, pulling the occupant's upper body back towards the seat backrest in milliseconds. This action works in tandem with the airbag to absorb impact energy, significantly reducing the risk of serious injuries.

Versatile and Comfortable

Beyond its safety functions, the ACR8.S offers enhanced comfort. The system reduces belt slack and ensures the belt fits snugly without restricting movement. It adjusts tension based on navigation data, providing additional support during dynamic driving for a more comfortable and secure ride.

Future-Ready Design

The compact design of the ACR8.S makes it ideal for seat-integrated applications, offering advantages for convertibles, coupes, and future automated vehicles. By integrating the seatbelt into the seat rather than the B-pillar, it allows for greater flexibility in interior design, enabling seats to move and rotate more freely—key features for the next level of autonomous driving.

Conclusion

ZF LIFETEC’s ACR8.S is a groundbreaking innovation that enhances both safety and comfort, paving the way for advanced vehicle designs and automated driving. This seat-integrated active belt tensioner is set to revolutionize automotive safety systems, providing a safer, more comfortable driving experience.