Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched with Premium Upgrades

Honda has unveiled the Apex Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, as part of its festive campaign, "The Great Honda Fest." This limited-edition model enhances the existing V and VX variants with a stylish package of exterior and interior upgrades, available in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options.
Key Highlights of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition
Exterior Enhancements:
- Piano Black Front Under Spoiler with Silver Accents
- Piano Black Side Under Spoiler
- Piano Black Rear Lower Garnish with Chrome Inserts
- Exclusive Apex Edition Badging on the Fenders
- Apex Edition Emblem on the Tailgate
Interior Enhancements:
- Dual-tone Ivory and Black Interiors
- Premium Leatherette Door Linings and Instrument Panel
- Rhythmic Ambient Lighting with 7 Color Options
- Apex Edition Signature Seat Covers and Cushions
These enhancements add a premium feel to the Elevate, catering to those looking for both style and comfort. The Apex Edition is available in all color options and offered for a limited time, making it a unique choice for SUV enthusiasts.