Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched with Premium Upgrades

Honda has unveiled the Apex Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, as part of its festive campaign, "The Great Honda Fest." This limited-edition model enhances the existing V and VX variants with a stylish package of exterior and interior upgrades, available in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options.

Key Highlights of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition

Exterior Enhancements:

Piano Black Front Under Spoiler with Silver Accents

Piano Black Side Under Spoiler

Piano Black Rear Lower Garnish with Chrome Inserts

Exclusive Apex Edition Badging on the Fenders

Apex Edition Emblem on the Tailgate

Interior Enhancements:

Dual-tone Ivory and Black Interiors

Premium Leatherette Door Linings and Instrument Panel

Rhythmic Ambient Lighting with 7 Color Options

Apex Edition Signature Seat Covers and Cushions

These enhancements add a premium feel to the Elevate, catering to those looking for both style and comfort. The Apex Edition is available in all color options and offered for a limited time, making it a unique choice for SUV enthusiasts.