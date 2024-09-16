Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched with Premium Upgrades

Honda has unveiled the Apex Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, as part of its festive campaign, "The Great Honda Fest." This limited-edition model enhances the existing V and VX variants with a stylish package of exterior and interior upgrades, available in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) options.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition Front Quarter

Key Highlights of the Honda Elevate Apex Edition

Exterior Enhancements:

  • Piano Black Front Under Spoiler with Silver Accents
  • Piano Black Side Under Spoiler
  • Piano Black Rear Lower Garnish with Chrome Inserts
  • Exclusive Apex Edition Badging on the Fenders
  • Apex Edition Emblem on the Tailgate

Honda Elevate Apex Edition Interior

Interior Enhancements:

  • Dual-tone Ivory and Black Interiors
  • Premium Leatherette Door Linings and Instrument Panel
  • Rhythmic Ambient Lighting with 7 Color Options
  • Apex Edition Signature Seat Covers and Cushions

These enhancements add a premium feel to the Elevate, catering to those looking for both style and comfort. The Apex Edition is available in all color options and offered for a limited time, making it a unique choice for SUV enthusiasts.

