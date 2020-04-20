Classic Legends will begin exporting Jawa 300 to Europe this year. IndianAutosBlog.com understands that the Euro-spec bike has been homologated and is road-ready now.

The Czech Republic, Jawa’s home country, will be the first European market to receive the Jawa 300. The homologation process has already been finished. There won’t be any visual changes in the motorcycle, but necessary amendments have been made to the internals to meet the local standards.

The Jawa brand was revived in India by Mahindra & Mahindra. Jawa motorcycles are being sold in the country by Classic Legends which is a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group. The Jawa 300, along with the Jawa Forty Two, was launched in India in 2018. Both the bikes received tremendous response from the enthusiasts. Even today, the waitlist period for these motorcycles ranges from 6-11 months across major cities.

The Jawa 300 features an old-school styling which is identical to that of the original offering of the 1970s. It has sleek lines and graceful curves. The chrome treatment makes the bike look more premium. Elements like the large fenders, side panels, headlight dome, enhances the Jawa 300’s retro look.

The Jawa 300 is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC set up. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. With the BS6 update that it received last month, the Jawa 300 has become India’s first motorcycle with cross port technology. This has helped it to retain its characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the new emission standards.

Also Read: Jawa Classic & Jawa 42 deliveries for Feb & March delayed, same expected for April

The suspension duties on the Jawa 300 are handled by telescopic front forks and twin gas-canister hydraulic rear shock absorbers. The braking setup includes a 280 mm disc brake with floating calliper at the front and a 153 mm drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS comes as standard.

For more Jawa news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.