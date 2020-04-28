Jawa 300 Classic showcased in Europe ahead of launch this year - IAB Report

The Jawa 300 classic has been showcased in Europe, in the Czech Republic to be specific. Jawa plans to launch the India-made retro-styled motorcycle in its home market later this year. Mahindra's Classic Legends has an exclusive license agreement with Jawa for India and select Asian markets, and it isn't the one to have disclosed this development.

As we had reported earlier, Classic Legends will begin exporting the Jawa 300 classic to Europe this year if everything goes as planned. The Czech Republic, Jawa’s home country, will be the first European market to receive the motorcycle. The homologation process of the Euro-spec bike has already been finished and that model is now road-ready.

The Jawa 300 classic that has been showcased in the Czech Republic is the Indian-spec model as it has the front license plate. The European version of the bike may not feature a front license plate as it isn’t required in the region. The rest of the Euro-spec bike will be identical to the Jawa 300 classic that we have here in India. However, necessary amendments have been made to the internals to meet the local standards.

In the Czech Republic, the Jawa 300 classic is expected to have a sticker price of CZK 1,49,900 (including VAT) which converts to around INR 4.53 lakh. In India, the BS6 Jawa 300 classic's prices start at INR 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 300 Classic Key Features

Curved body panels

Retro colour options

Spoke wheels

Old-school analogue instrument cluster

Chrome embellishments

Dual exhausts

The Jawa 300 classic uses a 293 cc single-cylinder engine with a DOHC setup. This liquid-cooled mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. With the BS6 update, the Jawa 300 Classic has become India’s first motorcycle with cross port technology. This has helped it to retain its characteristic twin exhaust identity while meeting the new emission standards.