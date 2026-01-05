BMW Alpina Becomes Standalone Brand Under BMW Group

BMW Group has officially launched BMW Alpina as a standalone brand, following the transfer of Alpina trademark rights on 1 January 2026. The move gives Alpina a distinct identity within the BMW Group, with the marque positioned around its long-standing philosophy of blending strong performance with exceptional ride comfort.

In the initial phase, BMW Group will focus on brand activation rather than immediate product launches. Future BMW Alpina models will offer an exclusive portfolio of bespoke options, custom materials and high levels of craftsmanship, ensuring every vehicle delivers a unique and personalised character.

As part of the relaunch, BMW Alpina also debuts a new wordmark inspired by the brand’s asymmetrical design language from the 1970s. This updated branding is intended to bridge Alpina’s heritage with its future direction. The wordmark will be placed at the centre of the rear of Alpina vehicles, reinforcing the brand’s standalone presence and independent personality within the larger BMW portfolio.

BMW Group has confirmed that Alpina vehicles will continue to be built to exacting standards, with particular attention to material quality and finishing. Customers will be able to tailor their cars through a wide range of bespoke specifications, in line with Alpina’s tradition of exclusivity.

The development follows an agreement announced in 2022, under which BMW Group acquired the Alpina brand from Bovensiepen, the family-owned company that has been building Alpina vehicles since 1965.