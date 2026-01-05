Toyota RAV4 Goes High-Tech With Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Toyota has unveiled the new-generation RAV4 featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis at the heart of its infotainment and connectivity systems. The new setup is aimed at delivering a more personalised and connected in-car experience, powered by advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

At the core of the upgrade is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit platform, which enables high-resolution displays, responsive touch interfaces and seamless voice-activated controls. The system is designed to make everyday interactions inside the cabin more intuitive, whether it’s navigating menus, accessing vehicle information or controlling connected features on the move.

According to Qualcomm, the collaboration with Toyota also brings enhanced safety and connectivity functions to the RAV4, improving both driver and passenger experience. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis is a modular automotive platform that supports multiple vehicle domains, including digital cockpits, vehicle connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems.

Toyota joins a growing list of global automakers adopting Qualcomm’s automotive technology. Brands such as Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Hyundai already use Snapdragon-powered cockpit and connectivity solutions across various models, highlighting the increasing role of high-performance computing platforms in modern vehicles.