Autoliv and Tensor Unveil Foldable Steering Wheel for Level 4 Autonomous Cars

Autoliv, in collaboration with Tensor, has developed an innovative foldable steering wheel aimed at enhancing cabin space and safety in autonomous vehicles. Designed specifically for Level 4 autonomous driving, the system allows the steering wheel to retract when the car is operating in self-driving mode, freeing up the driver’s area and creating a more open, lounge-like cabin layout.

A key highlight of the system is its adaptive airbag strategy. When the vehicle is driving autonomously and the steering wheel is folded away, a passenger airbag integrated into the instrument panel is activated to provide occupant protection. In manual driving mode, the traditional steering wheel-mounted airbag comes into play, ensuring safety standards are maintained regardless of how the vehicle is being driven.

The foldable steering wheel has been engineered to seamlessly integrate with Tensor’s Robocar autonomous driving platform. This close integration allows the vehicle to intelligently switch between driving modes while coordinating steering, safety systems, and cabin layout without compromising functionality or occupant protection.

Tensor has confirmed that the Robocar, equipped with this foldable steering wheel technology, will be offered across multiple global markets, including the United States, the European Union, and the Middle East. The development reflects the broader industry push toward reimagining vehicle interiors as autonomy advances, with a focus on flexibility, comfort, and next-generation safety solutions.