Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC to Debut at CES 2026

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the all-new electric GLC for the first time in the US at CES 2026, marking a major step in the brand’s electric SUV push. The zero-emission GLC will sit alongside the existing ICE-powered lineup, which remains one of Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling model ranges in the American market. US availability is confirmed for the second half of 2026.

Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the electric GLC promises faster charging and improved efficiency. Power comes in at a strong 483 horsepower, while Mercedes-Benz is targeting an impressive driving range of up to 713km on a single charge, placing it firmly among the longest-range electric SUVs in its class.

Inside, the electric GLC introduces the latest AI-powered MB.OS operating system. Buyers can opt for the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, claimed to be the largest continuous display ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz. The infotainment system also marks a global first, integrating artificial intelligence from both Microsoft and Google to deliver smarter voice control, navigation and in-car assistance.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering an independently certified vegan interior, described as a world first for the automotive industry. Comfort and tech are further enhanced by intelligent air suspension and the brand’s MB.DRIVE advanced driver assistance system.

Alongside the electric GLC, Mercedes-Benz will showcase the new CLA at CES, featuring in-car video streaming via DTS AutoStage Video powered by TiVo. The brand continues to expand its digital ecosystem through partnerships with Dolby, Xperi and Nvidia, underlining its focus on connected and software-driven vehicles.