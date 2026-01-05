Yamaha R15 Gets ₹5,000 Price Cut as 70th Anniversary Offer

Continuing its 70th anniversary celebrations, India Yamaha Motor has announced special price savings of ₹5,000 on the popular Yamaha R15 series. The limited-period offer is effective from January 5 and makes Yamaha’s iconic entry-level supersport more accessible to Indian motorcycle enthusiasts.

With the anniversary benefit applied, the Yamaha R15 range now starts at ₹1,50,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The R15 S is priced at ₹1,50,700, the R15 V4 comes in at ₹1,66,200, while the range-topping R15 M is priced at ₹1,81,100.

At the heart of the R15 series is Yamaha’s proven 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor benefits from Yamaha’s DiASil cylinder technology and is paired with the brand’s signature Deltabox frame, helping the R15 deliver class-leading performance, sharp handling and excellent high-speed stability. Over the years, the R15 has earned a reputation for offering track-focused dynamics in a road-friendly package.

Feature highlights include traction control, assist and slipper clutch, and a quick shifter on select variants. The motorcycle also packs premium hardware such as upside-down front forks and a linked-type Monocross rear suspension, setting it apart in the entry-level sportbike segment.

With its aggressive, track-inspired styling and unmistakable racing DNA, the Yamaha R15 continues to be one of the most aspirational motorcycles in its class. The 70th anniversary price benefit further strengthens its value proposition for young riders and performance-focused buyers across India.